Massacre of the displaced in Djugu: the military administration announces an investigation to apprehend the alleged perpetrators

The military administration of Ituri province announced, Monday, June 12, the opening of an investigation to find the perpetrators of the massacre of more than 40 civilians, displaced on the site of Lala, in the territory of Djugu.

In his statement on Monday, the spokesman for the army in Ituri, Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, described the killing as “an act of sabotage of the peace, security and social cohesion process initiated by the government”.

“The attack on the displaced, orchestrated by armed men, which cost the lives of our compatriots, constitutes an act of sabotage of the peace process, security and social cohesion, wanted by the President of the Republic Felix Tshisekedi , embodied and materialized in Ituri by Lieutenant General Luboya Nkashama,” he said.

Lt. Jules Ngongo clarified that arrangements are being made to secure the area and hunt down outlaws:

“Indeed, investigations are underway to find the perpetrators of these criminal acts, all the manipulators, members of armed groups. To those who are against the peace process in Ituri, no such crime against our people will go unpunished”.

