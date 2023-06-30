Home » Binance will replace its banking partner for euro operations from CoinTelegraph in September
News

Binance will replace its banking partner for euro operations from CoinTelegraph in September

by admin
Binance will replace its banking partner for euro operations from CoinTelegraph in September

© Reuters. Binance will replace its banking partner for euro transactions in September

Binance has informed users that its current euro banking partner, Paysafe Payment Solutions, will not continue to provide support to the exchange. According to emails sent to customers by Binance, euro support provided by Paysafe will cease after September 25th 2023. Binance said it will switch to a new service provider for euro deposits and withdrawals via SEPA bank transfer, without however indicating which will be the new provider.

Binance will change provider for euro deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer (SEPA) #Binance #sepa #eur #paysafe

See also  The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council: The land supply of cities with relatively high housing prices and a large number of floating populations in Zhejiang is tilted towards the construction of rental housing

You may also like

Started liquidation of another airline

“The year 2023 is an election year in...

Journey丨Forging “hard steel”, the general secretary requested so-...

International lab of Mittelmoda, applications close on 30...

Authorities take measures to stop the increase in...

The women’s fencing team came sixth at the...

Pirelli exclusive tire supplier in Moto2™ and Moto3™

Uribe speaks after the confession of the military...

They capture an MS-13 terrorist who was hiding...

Xbox: All Bethesda/Zenimax Games Will Be Exclusive, Phil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy