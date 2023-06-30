Binance will replace its banking partner for euro operations from CoinTelegraph in September

© Reuters. Binance will replace its banking partner for euro transactions in September

Binance has informed users that its current euro banking partner, Paysafe Payment Solutions, will not continue to provide support to the exchange. According to emails sent to customers by Binance, euro support provided by Paysafe will cease after September 25th 2023. Binance said it will switch to a new service provider for euro deposits and withdrawals via SEPA bank transfer, without however indicating which will be the new provider.

Binance will change provider for euro deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer (SEPA) #Binance #sepa #eur #paysafe

Binance will change provider of EUR deposits and withdrawals via Bank Transfer (SEPA)#Binance #sepa #eur #paysafe pic.twitter.com/EzCt9eEpcL Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

