BioInvent recruits first patient in Phase 2a trial of single agent BI-1808 for the treatment of advanced malignancies

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Strong interim safety data on BI-1808 as single agent reported in June 2023

Next data readout, from Phase 1 combination part of trial, to come in H1 2024

BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory

antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces recruitment of the first patient in the single agent Phase 2a part of its Phase 1/2a trial of its first-in-class anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in

advanced malignancies.

In June 2023, BioInvent reported strong interim safety data on BI-1808 as a single agent, from the dose-escalation, multicenter, first-in-human, consecutive-cohort, open-label study. The trial is

investigating the use of BI-1808 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in subjects with advanced malignancies, whose disease has progressed after standard therapy.

