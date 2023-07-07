Birkenstock, L Catterton studies the over 6 billion dollar IPO

birkenstock would be studying the IPO. The agency reports Bloomberg according to which the German footwear company in the portfolio of L Catterton e Financial Agacherespectively the investment arm of the luxury giant Lvmh and family holdings Arnault, would be in contact with some investment banks. “L Catterton is evaluating strategic options for Birkenstock, including an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter,” the agency said.

In the scenario of a landing on the Stock Exchange through an IPO, according to the information of some insiders, the footwear company could be valued at over 6 billion dollars (about 5.5 billion euros).

As part of the deal, Birkenstock is reportedly working with a consortium of consultants including Goldman Sachs e Jp Morganplanning a landing in the States that could take place by the end of this year or in 2024 at the latest.

Discussions are ongoing according to Bloomberg, although L Catterton and the other players involved declined to comment.

If the rumors turn out to be true, the IPO would come more than two years after L Catterton became the majority shareholder in the capital of Birkenstock, which at the time had a valuation of more than 4 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, the famous sandal brand has continued to grow, expanding its retail network in the United States and investing in a new 111 million euro manufacturing plant in Germany, which should be completed by the end of the year.

