Bishop Giovanni Nerbini leads the Via Crucis in the Dogaia prison and in the hospital

Tomorrow the first appointment when the Cross will go around the penitentiary with the inmates who will be able to look out the windows. Good Friday the now traditional rite of Boxing Day

The cross at the Dogaia prison and at the Santo Stefano hospital in Prato. Two peripheral and suffering places will live the passion of Christ together with Bishop Giovanni Nerbini in anticipation of the Easter resurrection. “It is a sign of hope that we intend to renew with the prisoners and the sick, people who are waiting to be able to overcome their condition to return to life”, explains Monsignor Nerbini.

The first appointment with the Via Crucis is tomorrow 3 April, at 6 pm, at the Dogaia prison. Together with the chaplain don Enzo Pacini, the bishop will visit the stations arranged outside, along the perimeter walls of the prison. “The inmates will be able to look out the windows and follow the prayers and invocations that we will propose – adds Nerbini -, if we had gone inside only those who live in that section could have participated”. The bishop will then return to the Dogaia on Easter Sunday to celebrate the first mass of the day, at 8.30, for the prisoners.

On Good Friday, as has been the case since the first year of the pandemic, Bishop Giovanni will then lead the Via Crucis to the Santo Stefano hospital. At 15.30 the cross will travel the external perimeter of the hospital, with the stations cared for by the hospital chaplaincy led by Don Carlo Bergamaschi and by the associations involved in the health sector. The idea, born during the Covid, “was immediately appreciated by the patients of Santo Stefano, by the health personnel, but also by the city – recalls the Diocese -. Living together with the bishop one of the central moments of the triduum where there is pain and concerns, testifies to the desire of the Church of Prato to bring comfort and attention to those who suffer”.