Matthias Braunöder initially volleyed into the right corner as a result of a corner (58th), before ex-LASK player Reinhold Ranftl also added from a distance (62nd). Keito Nakamura scored the first goal for Linz (73′), then the athletes pressed and Florian Flecker scored a well-deserved equalizer (90′).

Because LASK had more of the game. Early in the game, Marin Ljubicic supposedly gave the visitors the lead, but the Croatian attacker was ruled offside when he scored and the goal was disallowed. Later, Robert Zulj also hit aluminum (26th). It was the third draw in the third duel of the season between the two clubs.

GEPA/Philipp Brem



Earlier LASK goal disallowed

Austria coach Michael Wimmer made only one change compared to the 2-0 derby success: Ranftl returned to the starting eleven after serving a yellow card suspension for Matteo Meisl. There were three changes for the guests: Alexander Schlager was back in goal, Peter Michorl and Marin Ljubicic were given preference by coach Dietmar Kühbauer instead of Maksym Talowjerow and Ibrahim Mustapha.

In wet and cold conditions, the Upper Austrians took the initiative. Right from the first consistently carried out attack, Ljubicic netted from a short distance and from a suspected offside position after a presentation by Rene Renner (5th). The VAR needed four minutes to resolve the situation and correctly deny the goal. In the 16th minute, Ljubicic shot past the goal after Michorl-Corner.

The “Violets” were initially only dangerous from a distance in the person of Dominik Fitz (20th) and Lukas Mühl (22nd). LASK had bad luck when Robert Zulj only hit the bar from a distance of more than 20 meters (26th). A hit by Nakamura with a header (30th) was again disallowed for offside. There was excitement just before the half-time whistle when referee Alexander Harkam left it at a warning for both of them after a private feud between Aleksandar Jukic and Moses Usor, who used his elbow.

Double strike after the break

The second half initially went without major highlights – up to the 58th minute: after a Fitz corner and a header from Linz, Braunöder volleyed from 17 meters on the left and the ball hit Schlager unstoppably – a dream goal for the 21-year-old. The Austrians immediately followed suit. After a bad pass from Filip Stojkovic in his own half, Ranftl increased against his former club from a distance.

GEPA/Armin Rathner



In order to set new offensive accents, Kühbauer exchanged Ljubicic and brought in Mustapha. And indeed, the guests got the right answer: After a tee shot, the ball got to Nakamura, who dribbled into the penalty area and shot into the far corner, leaving Christian Früchtl behind (73′). It was the twelfth goal of the season for the Japanese. In the finish, the Kühbauer squad pushed for the equalizer and were rewarded. A Renner cross landed at substitute Flecker, who secured a point for the Upper Austrians with his head.

In the next round, Austria will travel to Salzburg next Sunday to the defending champion and table leader. LASK, on ​​the other hand, is facing a special English week: On Thursday, the athletes will compete in the ÖFB Cup semi-finals at Sturm Graz (8.30 p.m., live on ORF 1), three days later (Sunday, 5 p.m.) it will be in the league Repetition of this duel, this time in Linz.

Admiral Bundesliga, champion group, 23rd round

Sunday:

Austria – LASK 2:2 (0:0)

Wien, Generali Arena, 10.601 Zuschauer, SR Harkam

Torfolge:

1: 0 Braunöder (58th)

2:0 Ranftl (62.)

2:1 Nakamura (73.)

2:2 Flecker (90.)

Austria: Früchtl – Handl, Martins, Mühl – Ranftl (96th/Teigl), Braunöder (85th/Dovedan), Jukic, Leidner (46th/Polster) – Fischer, Tabakovic, Fitz (79th/Gruber)

SHOT: Schlager – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Renner – Horvath (89./Talovierov), Michorl (77./Jovicic) – Usor (77./Flecker), Zulj, Nakamura – Ljubicic (67./Mustapha)

Yellow cards: None or Renner, Zulj

The best: Braunöder, Mühl, Ranftl or Nakamura, Renner