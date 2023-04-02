We often say “Reporting three springs”. Three springs actually refer to the three months of spring. The first month of the lunar calendar is called Mengchun, February is called Zhongchun, and March is called Jichun. This year is leap February, now that the vernal equinox has passed and the Ching Ming Festival has not yet arrived, it is a good time for mid-spring. Next Wednesday (April 5th) will be the Ching Ming Festival. This year is a bit special. There is only one day off during the Ching Ming holiday, so this weekend is also a good time for tourists to spend a lot of time. It is the good time of spring. Next, I will take you to find the spring scenery, enjoy the spring scenery, taste the spring flavor, enjoy the spring scenery, and feel the poetic spring.

Luoyuan, Fujian: “Garden Village” Moshang flowers bloom thousands of acres of rhododendrons to bloom

Spring is the best time of the year. There are too many charming scenery in this season. First go to Xiyang Village in Bili Township, Luoyuan County, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province. More than 5,000 mu of flower seedlings are planted here, and it is a well-known “garden village” in the local area. Right now, more than 1,000 mu of rhododendrons planted in the village are in full bloom.

Headquarters reporter Huang Shan:In Xiyang Village in Bili Township, Luoyuan County, Fuzhou City, the flowers in Xiyang Village are in full bloom in March and April every year. Seen from the air, the fields are criss-crossed and full of flowers, and red flowers and green leaves are intertwined to form a gorgeous sea of ​​flowers. Although these days are cloudy and rainy, these well-arranged nursery terraces complement each other with the green hills in the distance. In the low clouds and mists, they outline a quiet and beautiful rural picture.A total of 5,410 mu of flower seedlings have been planted in the entire Xiyang Village, with safflower