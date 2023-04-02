Home News It’s just the benefits of one year’s spring that will take you to find spring scenery, travel in spring scenery, and taste spring taste_News Channel_China Youth Network
News

It’s just the benefits of one year’s spring that will take you to find spring scenery, travel in spring scenery, and taste spring taste_News Channel_China Youth Network

by admin

We often say “Reporting three springs”. Three springs actually refer to the three months of spring. The first month of the lunar calendar is called Mengchun, February is called Zhongchun, and March is called Jichun. This year is leap February, now that the vernal equinox has passed and the Ching Ming Festival has not yet arrived, it is a good time for mid-spring. Next Wednesday (April 5th) will be the Ching Ming Festival. This year is a bit special. There is only one day off during the Ching Ming holiday, so this weekend is also a good time for tourists to spend a lot of time. It is the good time of spring. Next, I will take you to find the spring scenery, enjoy the spring scenery, taste the spring flavor, enjoy the spring scenery, and feel the poetic spring.

　　Luoyuan, Fujian: “Garden Village” Moshang flowers bloom thousands of acres of rhododendrons to bloom

Spring is the best time of the year. There are too many charming scenery in this season. First go to Xiyang Village in Bili Township, Luoyuan County, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province. More than 5,000 mu of flower seedlings are planted here, and it is a well-known “garden village” in the local area. Right now, more than 1,000 mu of rhododendrons planted in the village are in full bloom.

　　Headquarters reporter Huang Shan:In Xiyang Village in Bili Township, Luoyuan County, Fuzhou City, the flowers in Xiyang Village are in full bloom in March and April every year. Seen from the air, the fields are criss-crossed and full of flowers, and red flowers and green leaves are intertwined to form a gorgeous sea of ​​flowers. Although these days are cloudy and rainy, these well-arranged nursery terraces complement each other with the green hills in the distance. In the low clouds and mists, they outline a quiet and beautiful rural picture.A total of 5,410 mu of flower seedlings have been planted in the entire Xiyang Village, with safflower

You may also like

Construction of the Plaza Mariscal Sucre market in...

Perspective. Maryann, from selling cookies in TM to...

Policies are now contradictory Xi Jinping’s two ruling...

A webinar on innovative procurement and e-procurement: the...

There are already 42 detainees for corruption plot...

Quibdó: 30.1% unemployment!

Francis’ appeal for today’s Christs

Tiki González calls for high turnout at the...

Can we continue to believe in what President...

Bishop Giovanni Nerbini leads the Via Crucis in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy