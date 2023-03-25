The Second Municipal Criminal Court of Rionegro has ordered the house arrest of Bishop Fidel León Cadavid Marín, representative of the Sonsón-Rionegro Diocese, for failing to comply with a court order to deliver information on cases of pedophilia to the journalist Juan Pablo Barrientos, who had agreed to her by means of a guardianship action.

The judicial decision establishes that the bishop must pay an economic fine and serve two days of house arrest for contempt of the judicial order to deliver the requested information. The ruling is given in response to the request of Juan Pablo Barrientos, who had requested access to information on cases of pedophilia in the Catholic Church.

According to the guardianship ruling, the bishop had a period of two months to deliver the responses to the right of petition presented by the journalist, but he never did. The Sonsón-Rionegro Diocese refused to respond to the law and appealed in the first instance, but later submitted a report claiming that it had no more information in its possession.

Now, the Diocese and the bishop must respond to the journalist in the times that are ordered, according to the decision of the court.