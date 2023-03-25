On behalf of the 3rd day of the CAN Ivory Coast 2023 qualifiers, Togo was traveling to Burkina Faso in Marrakech. Paulo Duarte’s men bowed their backs 0 goals against 1.

From the start of the game, Togo was dangerous with the first clear chance. On a service from Laba Kodjo Fodoh, the young Karim Dermane sends a heavy shot on Burkina Faso goalkeeper Hervé Koffi who slams the ball with difficulty. The first 15 minutes are to the credit of the Togolese who were very offensive with another shot from Ihlas Bebou in the 13th minute which almost surprised Hervé Koffi. Togo pushes and carves out the best opportunities without managing to materialize them. The half-time intervened on this zero and goalless score 0 goal everywhere.

Back from the locker room, Togo is always hard-hitting and dangerous from the start. In the 48th, Laba Kodjo serves Kévin Denkey, the latter sends a shot on target but captured by the Burkinabe goalkeeper. The meeting becomes more or less balanced with opportunities on both sides despite a slight domination of the Burkinabè who have monopolized the leather. The Togolese will finally give in in the 88th minute. In a mess in the Togolese area, Feissal Tapsoba puts his head and opens the scoring for Burkina Faso. Led, Togo tries to equalize but in vain.

The referee will whistle the end of the game on this defeat of Togo 0 goal against 1 in front of Burkina Faso. The return match is played in 4 days in Lomé at the Kégué stadium.