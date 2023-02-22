news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FRANKFURT AM MAIN, FEBRUARY 21 – Napoli’s new feat that also rages against Eintracht at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, wins 2-0 dominating for 90 minutes and mortgages qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The superiority of Spalletti’s team in certain moments of the match and even before the expulsion of Kolo Muani who leaves the opponents outnumbered is truly embarrassing.

Glasner, who had mocked the Italian game in the press conference to present the match, lined up an impressive bolt with a defensive line of five and four midfielders close to the rearguard, leaving only Kolo Muani forward. In the first quarter of an hour of play, the Germans managed in some circumstances to get out of their own half but as soon as Napoli took the right measures for their opponents, only Spalletti’s team was on the pitch.

. From Lozano’s foot the decisive actions start in the final of the first half of the game. In the 35th minute the Mexican, launched by Di Lorenzo enters the penalty area and ends by hitting the post.

Osimhen pounces on the rebuttal of the wood and steals the time from Tuta who mows it down in the penalty area. Kick from eleven meters is entrusted to Kvaratskhelia, but Trapp senses the trajectory and deflects for a corner.

Four minutes go by and Lozano flies again on the wing and places the ball in the center where Osimhen pounces and deflects into the net. It’s the 39th minute and after just one minute the action repeats itself in a photocopy. This time, however, the Nigerian attacker is slightly ahead of the ball line and the goal is disallowed.

In the second half, the Germans seem disoriented and Napoli is raging. Lozano and Kvaraskhelia do not materialize two very favorable opportunities. In the 12th minute Kolo Muani intervenes with his hammered foot on Anguissa and the referee Dias expels him.

In the 20th minute Kvaraskhelia enters the penalty area, Di Lorenzo serves with a back-heel who scores with a spin shot.

The game basically ends here.