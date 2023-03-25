In honor of the holiday, I collected some suggestions for my matches Cosneft gifts from Tolman’s dot.

What is the difference between a gift and a concept gift?

Explanation by example: A ceramic cup is a gift, a ceramic cup together with a coffee machine and a package of coffee beans, is a concept gift.

Or in the formula I invented: A gift + another gift + a short verbal explanation = a Cosneft gift.

Concept Gift Guide / Serving Suggestions:

01

The concept: The first coffee of the morning

The gifts: A quartet of cups for Americano and a handsome French prize by HAY

You can add: A packet of ground coffee from your favorite coffee shop

02

The concept: Everyone is a little light

The gifts: Candlesticks and some candles

You can add: Matches (preferably long and beautiful)

03

The concept: thinker’s corner

The gifts: A guide to Copenhagen and a TV blanket

You can add: Delicious tea

04

The concept: We need something sweet

The gifts: A cake you made (or bought: this is the language, this is a cheese cake for Pesach from the delicatessen) and a stand for the cake

You can add: Serving spoon or small cake plates

05

The concept: Everything is better with wine

The gifts: A book of wine tours in Europe and a pair of corks for wine bottles

It is possible to add (and even requested): wine bottle

06

The concept: Spring is a great time to go out into nature

The gifts: Picnic blanket and chess

You can add: Route recommendations and mosquito spray

07

The concept: The kitchen is the best room in the house

The gifts: Kinfolk’s Table book and iota linen tablecloth

You can add: Beautiful apron

08

The concept: Flowers in spring? Groundbreaking

The gifts: Vase and flowers (pictured: the paper flowers of the Danish brand STUDIO ABOUT, but it will also work with flowers from your favorite nursery)

You can add: Wine, if we have already drifted into the realms of traditional gifts for the holiday then to the end

