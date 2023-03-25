Home Entertainment Concept gift guide | Tolman’s dot
Concept gift guide | Tolman’s dot

by admin
Concept gift guide | Tolman’s dot

In honor of the holiday, I collected some suggestions for my matches Cosneft gifts from Tolman’s dot.
What is the difference between a gift and a concept gift?
Explanation by example: A ceramic cup is a gift, a ceramic cup together with a coffee machine and a package of coffee beans, is a concept gift.
Or in the formula I invented: A gift + another gift + a short verbal explanation = a Cosneft gift.

Concept Gift Guide / Serving Suggestions:

01
The concept: The first coffee of the morning
The gifts: A quartet of cups for Americano and a handsome French prize by HAY
You can add: A packet of ground coffee from your favorite coffee shop

02
The concept: Everyone is a little light
The gifts: Candlesticks and some candles
You can add: Matches (preferably long and beautiful)

03
The concept: thinker’s corner
The gifts: A guide to Copenhagen and a TV blanket
You can add: Delicious tea

04
The concept: We need something sweet
The gifts: A cake you made (or bought: this is the language, this is a cheese cake for Pesach from the delicatessen) and a stand for the cake
You can add: Serving spoon or small cake plates

05
The concept: Everything is better with wine
The gifts: A book of wine tours in Europe and a pair of corks for wine bottles
It is possible to add (and even requested): wine bottle

06
The concept: Spring is a great time to go out into nature
The gifts: Picnic blanket and chess
You can add: Route recommendations and mosquito spray

07
The concept: The kitchen is the best room in the house
The gifts: Kinfolk’s Table book and iota linen tablecloth
You can add: Beautiful apron

08
The concept: Flowers in spring? Groundbreaking
The gifts: Vase and flowers (pictured: the paper flowers of the Danish brand STUDIO ABOUT, but it will also work with flowers from your favorite nursery)
You can add: Wine, if we have already drifted into the realms of traditional gifts for the holiday then to the end

