Black-dot traffic on Saturday on the Alto Adriatico Autostrade – News

Black dot traffic on Saturday 5 August and red dot traffic tomorrow and Sunday 6 August on the Alto Adriatico motorways due to the large summer exodus. In addition to the tourists leaving for the holiday resorts, there are also workers from North-East Europe who will cross the Italian border on their way to their countries of origin, in addition to the commercial vehicles returning from Northern Italy.





Already tomorrow along the A4 towards Trieste, slowdowns and queues will be possible in the morning at the junctions towards the seaside resorts, for the whole day near the construction site for the construction of the third lane and, in the afternoon and at evening, exiting at the Trieste Lisert barrier. Heavy traffic is also expected on the A57 Mestre ring road for the whole day in the direction of Trieste, with possible slowdowns and queues on the Terraglio section and in the morning in the direction of Padua-Milan in the same section.





On Saturday 5, traffic from intense will become critical on the A4 towards Trieste: around 200,000 transits are expected on the entire Alto Adriatico motorway network. Of these, approximately 23,000 transits will be exiting and 20,000 entering Lisert, 18,000 exiting at the Villesse junction, 19,000 exiting at the Latisana tollbooth and more than 13,000 exiting at the Cordignano barrier.





About 170,000 transits are expected on Sunday 6th.





Slowdowns and queues could occur in the direction of Trieste at the seaside tollbooths, in the morning, and at Lisert throughout the day. For the return of tourists in the morning possible queues at the entrance to the Latisana tollbooth and Lisert.





As regards the construction site of the third lane, the opening of the 5 kilometers has so far had benefits for the flow of traffic in the section between Alvisopoli and Portogruaro. The work continues with the aim of completing the entire construction site (3 kilometers and 500 meters remain) by the autumn period.

