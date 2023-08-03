Devastating Hailstorm Strikes Lower Como Area, Leaving a Trail of Destruction

Violent Hailstorm Causes Extensive Damage in Lower Como Area

By Roberto Canali

The Lower Como area has been brought to its knees by a devastating hailstorm that struck on the evening of Monday, July 24. The sky continues to frighten residents as the damage count rises, leaving many worried about the upcoming bad weather forecasted. The epicenter of the storm was in Turate, where an astounding 95% of roofs were severely damaged or ripped off.

The destruction caused by the hailstorm extends far beyond Turate. Areas such as Rovello Porro, Rovellasca, Lomazzo, Gerenzano, Cislago, Uboldo, Origgio, Caronno Pertusella, Ceriano Laghetto, Cogliate, and Solaro have also suffered considerable damage. As a result, it is difficult to estimate an exact census of the damages, but it is believed to exceed 100 million euros.

Efforts to repair the damage have been underway in recent days, with numerous workers tirelessly working on the roofs of villas in the affected areas. However, it is anticipated that the repairs will take weeks to complete, adding to the worries as the threat of more bad weather looms. There is a growing concern that many residents will be faced with water leakage in their homes once again.

Taking precautions to ensure the safety and comfort of affected families, the town of Turate has decided to set up the elementary school gymnasium in via Garibaldi as a temporary shelter. This is in preparation for families who may find themselves in difficulty due to the ongoing repairs. “We hope there is no need for it, but after the events of last Monday, we want to be prepared,” stated Loris Guzzetti, Turate’s councilor for communication. “95% of the roofs in our town have suffered damage.”

Local authorities are working towards obtaining recognition of the state of natural disaster to provide further support to affected communities. They have approached regional councilors to request assistance and are hopeful for a positive response. In the meantime, at least twenty families have been displaced and are currently seeking accommodation with relatives.

The mayor of Rovellasca, Sergio Zauli, highlighted the severity of the damage suffered by the town. “We have encountered damages worth at least 21 million euros, divided evenly between companies and individuals,” stated Zauli. “Considering that we have only 8,000 inhabitants, it is evident that we are facing a real disaster. Restoring roofs alone is not sufficient; we also need to address the damage to solar panels and the loss of numerous vehicles. The recovery process will undoubtedly take months.”

As the Lower Como area continues to recover from the wrath of the hailstorm, residents remain resilient in the face of adversity. Efforts and support from local authorities and communities are pivotal for the region’s recovery, making a strong comeback from this natural disaster.

