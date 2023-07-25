Home » Blitz Ps against Ionian gangs from Reggio, numerous measures – News
Blitz Ps against Ionian gangs from Reggio, numerous measures

Blitz Ps against Ionian gangs from Reggio, numerous measures

A police operation is underway in Locride, coordinated by the DDA of Reggio Calabria directed by Giovanni Bombardieri, for the execution of numerous restrictive measures ordered by the investigating judge. The blitz of the Mobile Squad directed by Alfonso Iadevaia, started at dawn and hit alleged members of the gangs of the Ionian district. The charges are mafia association, extortion, attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons, possession and drug dealing and private violence. The operation, also coordinated by the adjunct Giuseppe Lombardo, involved the foreign territory, where some suspects reside.

