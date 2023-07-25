FC Bayern: “You kill me every day,” Sadio Mané moans before traveling to Asia

The boss wants to prevent excuses from the outset. “We can’t afford to talk about the weather, time difference or jet lag. We will continue to train intensively in order to be in very good shape in the Supercup,” said Thomas Tuchel, the coach of FC Bayern, before the start of the German soccer record champions’ Asia tour.

On Monday afternoon, his team flew to Tokyo for around twelve hours, they are on the road in Asia for ten days. As part of the PR tour, she meets Manchester City, Kawasaki Frontale and Liverpool FC in friendlies in Japan and Singapore.

According to Tuchel, the trip is “normal and necessary. Every top European team does that. I like these trips, it’s very tiring – you have attractive games and a lot of impressions.” On August 12, Bayern will play in the DFL Supercup in Munich against the cup winners RB Leipzig, six days later they open the Bundesliga season with the game at Werder Bremen.

At the beginning of the Asia tour, Tuchel has a lot of construction sites. And staff worries. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is not as far as hoped, stayed in Munich and will miss the league opener in Bremen.

The national goalkeeper said at the team presentation in front of 45,000 fans in the Munich stadium on Sunday that he was doing “very well, I’m on the right track and working hard on my comeback”. But when he will guard the gate again is unclear. “I’m looking forward to the coming season and am working hard to be able to return as soon as possible,” said the 37-year-old.

Alexander Nübel will not represent him: the goalkeeper who was last loaned out to AS Monaco is moving to VfB Stuttgart. In Asia, goalkeepers are Yann Sommer, Sven Ulreich and 19-year-old talent Tom Ritzy Hülsmann.

Sadio Mané will probably leave Bayern soon, he could switch to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The frustrated offensive professional did not want to give an interview on Sunday, telling reporters: “You kill me every day – and now you want to talk to me.”

Like Neuer and Nübel, Thomas Müller did not travel to Asia either: the world champion suffers from hip problems and trains individually. In addition, Raphael Guerreiro tore a muscle bundle in his right calf last weekend, Borussia Dortmund’s free transfer has been canceled for weeks. Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is out with a knee problem.

With the Asia tour, the people of Munich are also getting closer to desired striker Harry Kane. At least spatially: The striker plays with Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore on Wednesday. Bastian Schweinsteiger sees Kane as the ideal reinforcement for FC Bayern.

FC Bayern Munich officially presented the two newcomers Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro in a press conference. Sports reporter Julien Wolff explains exactly how this should pay off for the team.

“I definitely think that Harry Kane is someone who can close the gap,” said the world champion on Sunday in Munich. “Of course he has a better chance of winning big titles here than in Tottenham. He knows where the goal is. He’s a player who can score goals from any position. With the head, with the right or left. So he would fit in very well.”

After leaving Robert Lewandowski a year ago, Munich are looking for a world-class attacker. Ivica Olic played for Bayern from 2009 to 2012. The 43-year-old is now the assistant coach of the Croatian national team and said: “Last season it was clear that Bayern were missing Lewandowski. Finding a real number nine for this level is not easy these days. Kane is a goal guarantee. He can easily score 20 to 30 goals a season, he’s proven that time and time again in England.”

Dreesen is negotiating with Tottenham

Kane is in his prime. According to British media, Spurs owner Joe Lewis has instructed club boss Daniel Levy to sell 29-year-old Kane this summer if he refuses to sign a new contract in London. Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern’s successor to Oliver Kahn, who was fired in May, did not go on the trip to Asia because he was negotiating with Tottenham.

In the test against City, Bayern meet Kyle Walker, who has told star coach Pep Guardiola that he is moving to Munich. The 33-year-old full-back would further intensify the competition in defense. Leon Goretzka will not change.

Tuchel had recently emphasized that he could not guarantee any player that he would still be a Bayern professional after the September 1 transfer period. The 28-year-old Goretzka said: “I love the club, I love the city, I love the fans, I just want to keep going. There are no thoughts of leaving the club.”

