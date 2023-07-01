Home » Shohei Ohtani Hits Career-Record 493-Foot Home Run, Becomes Ninth Player to Reach 30 Home Runs by July 1
Shohei Ohtani Hits Career-Record 493-Foot Home Run, Becomes Ninth Player to Reach 30 Home Runs by July 1

Shohei Ohtani Makes History with Longest Home Run of Career as Angels Fall to Diamondbacks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani, the double-duty Japanese star, made headlines once again as he hit the longest home run of his career on Friday. Ohtani’s impressive feat came in the sixth inning against left-hander Tommy Henry of the Arizona Diamondbacks, sending the ball soaring a remarkable 493 feet to right field. This massive home run marked the longest hit in the majors this year.

Not only did Ohtani’s home run make waves, but it also solidified his place among baseball’s elite. With this monumental shot, Ohtani became the ninth player in history to reach 30 home runs by July 1 in a season. The last player to achieve this feat was Baltimore’s Chris Davis, who had 31 homers by the end of June. Other legendary names who have accomplished this impressive milestone include Babe Ruth, Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, and Albert Pujols from the Dominican Republic.

However, despite Ohtani’s record-breaking performance, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory for the Los Angeles Angels. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Diamondbacks stunned with a second-inning grand slam off Griffin Canning. The grand slam proved to be the game-changing moment, as the Diamondbacks emerged victorious with a 6-2 win over the Angels.

Lefty pitcher Tommy Henry was instrumental in the Diamondbacks’ triumph. Aside from giving up Ohtani’s remarkable home run, Henry delivered an impressive performance, allowing only one run and striking out eight batters in 5 2/3 innings.

The game also saw notable contributions from several players. For the Diamondbacks, Dominicans Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte each had solid outings, with Perdomo scoring a run and Marte adding a run as well. Cuban player Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an exceptional game, going 2-5 at the plate with two runs scored and an outstanding four RBIs. On the other hand, the Angels’ Venezuelan player Eduardo Escobar had a tough day, going 0-4.

Despite the Angels’ loss, Ohtani’s record-breaking home run and historic achievement provided a glimmer of hope and excitement for fans. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Ohtani as he continues to make his mark on the game.

