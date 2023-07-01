Karol G Makes History with Record-Breaking Concert on NBC’s TODAY Show

Colombian Superstar Karol G Makes History with Record-Breaking Concert in New York City

NEW YORK – Colombian reggaeton sensation Karol G, also known as “La Bichota,” achieved a significant milestone in her career on Friday with a historic free concert for NBC’s TODAY show at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

The Medellín native, who has won numerous prestigious awards including Latin Grammys, Billboard Awards, and MTV accolades, attracted the largest crowd ever seen at a TODAY program’s free concert. Approximately 15,000 fans of the artist showed up to witness her electrifying performance.

Devoted followers of the reggaeton and urban music luminary started gathering around Rockefeller Center the night before the concert, eager to secure a spot and not miss the chance to see their favorite artist perform live.

Captivating images from the concert captured the excitement and anticipation of the crowd, as they eagerly awaited the singer’s arrival. The attendees were ready to sing along to the tracks from Karol G’s latest album, “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful.”

A touching moment occurred when a young girl in the audience burst into tears upon seeing the singer and was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to embrace her before the concert began.

Expressing her gratitude, Karol G said, “We are having a wonderful experience, and I am very appreciative and thrilled by everyone’s support.”

During the concert, the chart-topping star performed alongside her all-female band, showcasing some of her most popular songs from the album “Mañana Será Bonito,” which was released earlier this year. The setlist included the title track, as well as crowd favorites like “TQG” and “Amargura.” Karol G also performed her hit collaboration with Shakira, “Tusa.”

The momentous concert took place just a month before the start of the singer’s highly anticipated US tour, which kicks off on August 3 in Chicago.

As the concert concluded, Karol G left the audience with a memorable performance of her song “While I Heal My Heart.”

Karol G’s historic free concert at Rockefeller Center solidifies her position as one of the most influential and sought-after artists in the industry. With her undeniable talent and unwavering fan support, she is undoubtedly on the path to even greater success in the future.

