due to the flood of the river, a tree fell and broke his house

The rainstorm triggered a great flooding of the rivers Neuquen and Black. An Emergency Committee began to function in Cipolletti that seeks to solve the problems generated by the flooding of the rivers. Civil Protection, Human Development, Public Works and other areas of the municipality They work together to help families. For now, more than 50 families in the city have evacuated themselves.

Due to the intense flooding of the river in the area of ​​Cuatro Esquinas de Cipolletti, ua tree collapsed on a house of wood, causing irreparable damage to the family that lived there. Fortunately, at the time of the incident, the house was unoccupied.

The situation has generated concern among residents, as they fear that other trees may also give way and fall in the future. The community is alert to the risk and awaits preventive measures to avoid further material damage.

Cuatro Esquinas is one of the sectors most affected by the flooding of the river. In a few days the neighborhood was covered in water, therefore, the residents decided to evacuate themselves and stay in the neighborhood, protecting their belongings to avoid total losses. In total there are 25 families evacuated.

Fearing robberies, they remain in the neighborhood taking care of their homes and trying to neutralize the advance of the water. The neighbors request the opening of the chapel hall that is located in the neighborhood so that they can take shelter from the cold momentarily.

What emergency devices did the municipality of Cipolletti prepare for the storm?

Before the arrival of the water, the municipality of Cipolletti prepared different emergency devices to meet the demands of the residents. From the Secretary of Human Development and Community Promotion they explained that the Municipal Stadium on Calle Naciones Unidas was prepared to receive families that must be evacuated.

Other centers is the club san martin located in calle Chile and Manuel Estrada that decided to provide its facilities preventively. In total there are 67 beds.

There are two instances: the self-evacuated and those that Civil Protection determines must be evacuated. Those who must evacuate must take with them a change of clothes and their documentation.

Although the centers are ready to receive families, many do not want to leave their homes. In these cases, recommendations are provided to families that remain at home: raise mattresses, beds and disconnect electricity.

From the secretariat they requested that the community be informed with official information from the AIC or the municipality of Cipolletti. Those who require assistance can contact the number 109 or 911.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

