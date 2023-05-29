Home » Boat capsized: rescue operation on Lake Hallstatt
Boat capsized: rescue operation on Lake Hallstatt

Suddenly onset of violent gusts of wind in the afternoon of Pentecost Sunday put the lives of two sailors in danger. When their boat capsized, the two fell into the water, which was only ten degrees.

Luckily, a witness observed the accident from the shore and immediately set the rescue chain in motion. Boat crews from the Bad Goisern fire brigade (water rescue base) and the Hallstatt and Bad Goisern water rescue services rushed to the scene of the accident, where they had already been briefed by the police. Members of the Hallstatt water rescue service were able to rescue the two men from the water and bring them to the shore, where they were treated by paramedics.

In order to be able to right the capsized boat again, pump it out and tow it to the shore, lifting balloons had to be requested from the Traunsee diving base.

