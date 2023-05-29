11
After Sebastian Ofner’s victory and Jurij Rodionov’s exit, Dominic Thiem, the third Austrian in singles, will also take part in the events at the French Open in Paris on Whit Monday. The first opponent of the 29-year-old from Lower Austria on Court 6 in Roland Garros is the Argentinian Pedro Cachin.
French Open
After Sebastian Ofner’s victory and Jurij Rodionov’s exit, Dominic Thiem, the third Austrian in singles, will also take part in the events at the French Open in Paris on Whit Monday. The first opponent of the 29-year-old from Lower Austria on Court 6 in Roland Garros is the Argentinian Pedro Cachin.
French Open in Paris
(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)
See also [The world sees the Winter Olympics]New media: The political war of "saliva" cannot hide the light of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Beijing Winter Olympics belong not only to China, but also to the world - China Daily