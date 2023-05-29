Home » French Open: First round: Score at Thiem – Cachin
by admin
French Open

After Sebastian Ofner’s victory and Jurij Rodionov’s exit, Dominic Thiem, the third Austrian in singles, will also take part in the events at the French Open in Paris on Whit Monday. The first opponent of the 29-year-old from Lower Austria on Court 6 in Roland Garros is the Argentinian Pedro Cachin.

29.05.2023 15.39

Online since today, 3:39 p.m

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)

First round:
Dominic Thiem (AUT) * Pedro Cachin (ARG) 3:6 1:2 -:-

* First server in the second set

