He went around one player at a time and gave them all a long hug. Fabio Grosso was soft. He fired Italy to world gold 17 years ago, and on Monday night he did it again: already as Frosinone coach, he was applauded for promotion to Serie A. What about the fact that he had to work his way up to big football from provincial addresses and that he was already sacked years ago in Brescia after the first three games. Now the guy with the overgrown cheeks is back on the course.

