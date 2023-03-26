Boca stayed with the Argentine Cup after beating Olimpo 2-1

Eduardo Najar



March 25, 2023 – 9:27 PM

Boca Juniors got some relief in the midst of its crisis and defeated the modest Olimpo de Bahía Blanca (third division) 2-1 on Saturday night, in its debut in the Argentine Cup.

Agustín Sandez (35) and Darío Benedetto (78, from a penalty) scored the goals for Boca’s victory, which achieved a routine victory, dull, but adjusted according to the logical differences between Xeneize and an opponent that plays in the Federal A Tournament, in the third category of Argentine soccer.

Nadir Hadad (89) pointed out the discount for Aurinegro de Bahía Blanca, which in several sections of the match bothered Boca and stood up to a renowned rival during the match played in Resistencia, Chaco province (940 km to the north). .

The victory also brought a breather to coach Hugo Ibarra, who was highly questioned due to the poor individual and collective performance in the last games of the Professional League, in which Boca only added one of the last nine points in contention, and fell back in the middle. of the table, 7 units behind the leader and archrival River Plate.

It may interest you: France opens the ‘Mbappé era’ with a win against the Netherlands

For this match, Ibarra arranged an alternative formation, with several changes, between tactical and other forced reasons, since by the international window of FIFA he did not have the Peruvian Luis Advíncula or the Armenian Norberto Briasco, both affected by their selections.

On the other hand, Ibarra left the Colombians Frank Fabra and Sebastián Villa on the substitute bench, and the Paraguayan Oscar Romero, and of the three the only one who entered was Villa, in the second half.

In the next stage, Boca will face the winner of the cross between Barracas Central and Estudiantes de Buenos Aires.