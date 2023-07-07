Bochum Total – free and outside – Ruhr area – news

Bochum is always transformed into a city festival on the second summer holiday weekend. Free and outside for four days. 500,000 to 800,000 people come together this weekend to celebrate together. Live music echoes through the city, and it smells of french fries, beer and cotton candy. It starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Over 60 bands on multiple stages

The streets around the bar district of Bermuda Triangle are closed, stages, food and drink stands are set up. There are five main stages and “offstages” in pubs and clubs. Over 60 bands perform. Also present: Loi, clide, Gregor Hägele, Power Plush and Rantanplan. Headliners on the 1LIVE stage include KATI K, Das Lumpenpack and Ski Aggu.

Here Ski Aggu in the 1LIVE hail of questions:

Bochum Total is committed to: “See today what we’ll hear tomorrow”. That’s why many regional bands play at the festival – Ocean Boulevard and Jo Hartmann from Bochum or Botticelli Baby from Essen. There are also classics: Mambo Kurt is part of the tradition with his home organ. He plays pop and rock songs on it and the audience celebrates – also with stage diving.

Cult festival with over 500,000 people

The audience is colorful, people from all over NRW come together, of all ages. Some because of the music, others just want to watch the spectacle and stroll through the city. In addition to music, there are readings at Bochum Total, for example by Oliver Uschmann, stand-up comedy, improv theater and a band contest.