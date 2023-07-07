the course of the seventh stage

The profile of the seventh stage of the Tour de France 2023. ASO

Finally some respite. After two high mountain stages, the Tour de France 2023 peloton finds a flat profile. The seventh stage, Friday July 7, starts from Mont-de-Marsan to reach Bordeaux, over a course of 170 kilometers.

“The visit of the Landes department leaves little hope for breakaways on a profile inviting the sprinters’ teams to control the race”, warned Christian Prudhomme, the race director, before the big start. Only one climb is actually listed on the route: that of Béguey (1.2 kilometers at 4.4%, 4th category), located 39 kilometers from the finish.

It will then be very difficult to escape a new massive sprint like in Bayonne (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) and Nogaro (Gers), two stages won by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). After a few tight bends that will have to be negotiated with caution in Bordeaux, the sprinter trains will then have a long straight line of 2 kilometers on the banks of the Garonne, until the finish, located in front of the Place des Quinconces.

