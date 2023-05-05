Bodies abandoned in Kinshasa morgues will be buried next Sunday

Editing Matininfos.net



Featured, Society

184 Views

The burial of the bodies of indigent people will take place on Sunday, May 07, 2023 at the cemetery of Maluku, commonly known as FULA-FULA.

This announcement comes out of the Kinshasa City Hall press release of May 02, 2023.

In this correspondence, the management of the morgue asks the population not to panic, because all these burials will take place during the day in full view of all.

Moreover, it also invites the people of Kinshasa to respect the dead.

It should be noted that these kinds of practices are common in the city-province of Kinshasa.

Jules Ninda