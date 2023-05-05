Home » Alert about false priest who would be cheating in Garzón, Huila
Alert about false priest who would be cheating in Garzón, Huila

The community in the rural area of ​​Garzón, Huila, is on alert due to reports of the presence of a false priest who is allegedly defrauding the population.

Recently, a case that happened to a woman was known, indicating that the man presented himself as a priest and asked her for money to perform a blessing and ask God to double the amount he gave him.

The victim, who gave 150,000 pesos, assures that the false priest used holy water and then does not remember anything else, which suggests that she could have been drugged. Upon waking up, the woman realized that there was neither money nor a priest, and she decided to report the fact to the authorities.

After this complaint, other similar cases have been reported through social networks in various townships in the municipality, so it is presumed that this false priest has been deceiving the population for several days. According to the victims, the fraudster appears with a Bible in hand, dressed in a cassock and religious ornaments, and arrives aboard a white car.

The authorities are investigating the case and at the same time make a call so that they do not fall for this type of deception. In addition, they are requesting citizen collaboration so that, in the event of detecting the presence of the false priest, they immediately report it to the National Police.

The scam perpetrated by this false priest not only represents a crime, but also threatens the faith and trust of the community, for which reason citizens ask that measures be taken to prevent this type of situation from continuing to occur. For this reason, the local authorities call for prevention and reporting so that those responsible can be arrested and the tranquility and safety of the Garzón community can be guaranteed.

