LIVE F1, GP Miami 2023 LIVE: Mercedes is roaring again, Leclerc ahead of Verstappen. At 11.30 pm the FP2

21.06 Our LIVE LIVE from the FP1 of the Miami GP ends here. Thanks for following us and appointment at 11.30 pm for FP2.

21.05 These are the times of FP1:

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes1:30.125 4

2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0.212 4

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari+0.324 3

4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing+0.424 4

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+0.599 3

6 Pierre GASLY Alpine+0.979 3

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+1,106 4

8 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+1.212 3

9 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team+1.267 2

10 Esteban OCON Alpine+1.417 2

11 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+1,441 4

12 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+1.685 4

13 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+1.728 3

14 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo+1.777 5

15 Alexander ALBON Williams+1.778 4

16 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.872 4

17 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo+2.009 4

18 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri+2.044 4

19 Logan SARGEANT Williams+2.494 5

20 Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri+4.512

21.03 The Red Bulls also did well, as they did not push in the final, but showed a good race pace simulation.

21.02 The Mercedes therefore close FP1 in the lead having ridden with new soft rubber. Well Leclerc, while Sainz worries that he didn’t improve in the final.

CHECKERED FLAG!

21.00 George Russell in the lead with new tires! 1:30.125.

20.59 1:30.337 for Lewis Hamilton! Best time for the Englishman, Leclerc one tenth behind.

20.58 Everyone on the track to simulate the qualifying lap now.

20.56 Mercedes is only now arriving with Hamilton to make a quick lap.

20.55 Verstappen in the lead with a time of 1: 30.549, two tenths and a half behind Leclerc.

20.54 Leclerc relaunches for the fast lap and is fuchsia in the first sector.

20.52 Sainz hoists himself into second position four and a half tenths from Verstappen.

20.50 Leclerc also found traffic in the central sector: the time previously recorded can be lowered.

20.49 Leclerc takes second place half a second from Verstappen.

20.48 Verstappen returns to the pits after making the time, while Sainz and Leclerc remain behind.

20.46 Alonso also tries to improve with soft, while Leclerc lowers something in the first sector, but is six tenths away from Verstappen.

20.44 Verstappen is significantly improving with red rubber.

20.42 The red flag ends, the cars return to the track.

20.40 The times of the first free practice session so far:

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing1:31.054 2

2 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team– 2

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+0.527 2

4 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+0.799 2

5 Alexander ALBON Williams+0.849 2

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari+1.424 1

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+1,488 3

8 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+1.913 2

9 Esteban OCON Alpine+2.053 1

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+2.098 2

11 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+2,105 1

12 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+2.475 2

13 Logan SARGEANT Williams+2.477 3

14 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri+2.510 3

15 Lando NORRIS McLaren+2.759 3

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo+2.919 4

17 George RUSSELL Mercedes+2.942 2

18 Pierre GASLY Alpine+3.223 2

19 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo+3.339 3

20 Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri+3.583 1

20.39 Time that continues despite the red flag: the possibility of shooting and experimenting is reduced.

20.37 In the Red Bull garage the car is cleaned, while on the track a crane is taking Hulkenberg’s car away.

20.35 All the cars are now returning to the pits: you cannot turn, the track must be cleaned.

20.33 NICO HULKENBERG ON THE WALL! Red flag, first free practice session suspended.

20.32 Third position for Perez half a second from Verstappen and also behind Hulkenberg.

20.31 Verstappen lowers Hulkenberg’s time: 1: 31.054.

20.30 With the Red Bulls we will have the first reliable references on the fast lap.

20.29 Verstappen and Perez put on soft rubber in the pits: times could be significantly lowered.

20.28 Magnussen approaches the lead: third at 461 thousandths from Hulkenberg.

20.27 Nico Hulkenberg takes the lead with soft rubber: 1: 31.392.

20.26 This is the ranking when we are almost halfway through the session:

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing1:31.826 1

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari+0.652 1

3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+0.716 2

4 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+1.141 1

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+1,254 1

6 Esteban OCON Alpine+1.281 1

7 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+1.326 2

8 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+1,333 1

9 Alexander ALBON Williams+1.653 1

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+1.703 2

11 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri+1.901 3

12 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.987 2

13 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo+2.147 3

14 Pierre GASLY Alpine+2.451 1

15 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo+2.567 2

16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team+2.575 2

17 Logan SARGEANT Williams+2.690 2

18 Nyck DE VRIES AlphaTauri+2.811 1

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+3.154 2

20 George RUSSELL Mercedes- – 1

20.24 Many have now returned to the pits: Ocon and Piastri on the track.

20.22 Russell always stopped in the pits due to a problem with the car which did not allow him to make a timed lap.

20.21 Sainz improves inconsistently and remains fifth, while Alonso is doing a good lap with medium rubber.

20.20 Carlos Sainz is now shooting, occupying the fifth position.

20.18 Leclerc breaks down the time: seven tenths from Verstappen and second position.

20.17 Verstappen is improving! 1:31.826 for the world champion.

20.16 Leclerc is currently sixth at 1 ″ 2 from Verstappen: hard rubber for the Monegasque.

20.15 Sainz has improved and moved into third position, seven tenths from Verstappen.

20.14 Blocking and passage on the curbs also for Nico Hulkenberg.

20.12 Verstappen takes the lead with a hard tire: 1: 32.465, half a second to Hamilton with a difference in the compound.

20.11 Best time for Carlos Sainz! 1:33.823 with hard rubber.

20.10 Nyck De Vries goes into a spin who has touched the curb too much.

20.09 Ferrari on the track with hard rubber as well as the Red Bulls, Mercedes with medium rubber.

20.08 Perez takes third place with a time in line with Hamilton’s.

20.07 Max Verstappen at the finish line anticipates Hamilton by more than four tenths: 1: 34.054.

20.06 First timed time for Hamilton: 1: 34.527.

20.04 Immediately a long one for Max Verstappen in the launch lap.

20.03 The only one left in the pits is Albon, for the rest they all took to the track to record the first timed times.

20.01 The two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are immediately on the track.

20.00 GREEN TRAFFIC LIGHT! The first free practice session begins.

19.58 Ferrari which will also have to contain Mercedes and Aston Martin, always ready to enter, especially in the race, taking advantage of a rather reduced tire degradation.

19.56 The Miami track will be a mix of straight lines and slow corners: we will see how Ferrari will defend itself against Red Bull especially in the fastest sections.

19.53 For Ferrari, significant updates to the car should arrive between Miami and Imola: new bottom, new concept in terms of bellies and other details.

19.50 Perez and Verstappen are just six points apart in the World Cup: the Dutchman is still the leader and remains the man to beat.

19.47 Red Bull remains absolutely superior to all in terms of race pace, even if the hierarchies in Milton Keynes could change after Sergio Perez’s extraordinary last weekend.

19.44 Ferrari who got particularly close to Red Bull especially in qualifying: two pole positions for Leclerc arrived in Azerbaijan between qualifying and the Sprint Shootout.

19.41 Ferrari arrives at this appointment refreshed by the first podium of the season conquered by Charles Leclerc in Baku.

19.38 We remind you that this season in the United States will take place on October 22 in Austin and on November 18 in Las Vegas, in a different route than 40 years ago.

19.35 It is not the first time that Formula 1 has arrived in Florida: in 1959 the inaugural edition of the US GP was held in Sebring.

19.32 The Miami track has become the twelfth in history to host a Formula 1 World Championship race on US soil.

19.29 Last year Max Verstappen prevailed in front of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while the pole position went to the Monegasque.

19.26 Second edition of the GP in Florida which takes place in a circuit temporarily set up for the F1 race.

19.23 Another city grand prix after last week’s in Baku: it runs in the Hard Rock Stadium area, the stadium of the Miami Dolphins for American football.

19.20 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the first free practice session of the Formula 1 Miami GP.

Good evening and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the free practice of the Miami GP, fifth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship. On the Florida circuit, the teams will work hard to find the ideal set-up in view of tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race.

Ferrari arrives at the start of this weekend with a renewed SF-23. The Maranello team, as admitted by the Team Principal Frederic Vasseur, will introduce some updates related to the sides, the bottom and the diffuser in order to make the single-seater more performing. The podiums in Baku (Azerbaijan) in the Sprint Race and in the GP gave the Prancing Horse some oxygen, but the limit in tire management remains clear, especially in relation to what Red Bull has done.

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc and Spanish Carlos Sainz they hope to have a car capable of making better use of the Pirelli compounds, knowing that it will be very difficult to win. The RB19, in fact, has a consistent margin of advantage and the Dutch Max Verstappen has a great desire to return to success, given the double center of his teammate, Sergio Perez, in Azerbaijan.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the free practice of the Miami GP, fifth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. It starts at 20.00 Italian with FP1, while FP2 will start at 23.30. Good fun!

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport