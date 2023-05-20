Gmunden wins first BSL final game against Vienna

Swans Gmunden drew 1-0 in the men’s Basketball Superliga (BSL) Best of Five final on Saturday evening. The Upper Austrians defeated defending champion BC Vienna at the start with 87:67 (36:33). The second game will take place on Tuesday (8:15 p.m., live ORF Sport +) in Vienna.

The Swans had to go back on the floor just two days after the 3-2 win against the Flyers Wels in the semi-finals that was fixed on Thursday, but there was no sign of tiredness. From the second quarter onwards, the hosts turned up the heat in front of 1,100 enthusiastic spectators and in the third period took a decisive lead.

After the break, the Swans’ shots fell almost like a dream walker. The reigning champion had nothing more to counter and slid into the highest bankruptcy of the season. For Vienna, the 67:87 was also the first play-off defeat of the current season. Center Jozo Rados had to miss the semi-final against the Dukes Klosterneuburg because of back problems.

