Horror in Manduria. The corpse of a man aged between 25 and 30 years. According to what is learned, there would be wounds and signs of violence on the body. The carabinieri of the local company and the scientific nucleus of the provincial command of Taranto intervened on the spot. Investigators’ investigations are underway.

The body still without a name

The body was found near the arterial road that connects Manduria to Oria. The wounds found would have been produced with a cutting weapon. The coroner appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office will perform a necropsy examination. The carabinieri are trying to trace the identity of the victim also on the basis of missing persons reports recently filed in Tarantino.

File open

Meanwhile, an investigation file has been opened. The intention of the investigators, once the identity of the young man has been discovered, is to try to reconstruct the circle of acquaintances to try to understand what the victim’s last movements were and, above all, the last hours of his life. The most plausible hypothesis according to the investigators is that the victim may have been killed with a stab weapon and subsequently the body was abandoned near the arterial road which connects Manduria to Oria, villages in the Tarantino area.