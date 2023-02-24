“The Daspo is no longer sufficient against violent typhus”. Words from the president of the FIGC, Gabriel Gravina, who spoke at the presentation of the report by the Italian Footballers’ Association “Footballers under fire”. Gravina explained: “We need heavier sanctions, not only from us but also from the judges. Anyone identified by the police for acts of violence cannot get away with being detained for an hour or a day and then with a Daspo. For us, the daspo is no longer sufficient, we need stronger sanctions, which really punish these criminals”.

Gravina: “A better use of technology is needed against violence”

“The rules we have adopted – added the federal president – are particularly effective in the fight against racism and territorial discrimination. What is needed now is greater collaboration between players in the world of football and sport through greater and better use of technology “. We also need heavier penalties.”

Violence in football, Minister Abodi: "The Daspo is not enough, we need the certainty of the penalty"

Gravina: “No more attacks on young referees. Today I’m Mamady Cissé”

Gravina also focused on violence against young people referees: “We need to say enough to this type of aggression. Yesterday there was a case involving a boy in the second category, for a penalty awarded the match cannot be interrupted for racist chants. Today I am Cissé, all football is Cissé and must fight this form of boorish culture that must be expelled from our system. The rules are there”. The reference is to what happened in Loria, in the province of Treviso, to the referee Mamady Cissé who, due to the racist insults received, ended the Bessica-Fossalunga match, valid for Group S of the Second Category, early and left the field .