Bogota, tourist destination of opportunities for Santa Marta

Cotelco Magdalena will make a business conference and presentation of the destination Santa Martawhere the doors are always open, the four most important tourism lines will be shown. This exclusive event, organized in collaboration with the Bogota District Tourism Institute (IDT) and the support of Central Anato, Anato Mayorista and Anato Caribewill be held on pNext August 10, 2023 starting at 7:30 am at the prestigious Tequendama Hotel & Convention Center in Bogotá.

As the most important issuing city in the country, Bogotá is the perfect setting to publicize the incredible tourist opportunities and commercial that Santa Marta offers. In this event, a group of businessmen from Santa Marta, among the most important hotels and travel agencies, they will meet with 150 travel agencies in Bogotá, who will have the opportunity to establish strategic connections and explore the wonders that this destination has to offer, such as the Taxi Marino agency, a company that will present the new underwater tunnel in the Rodadero Aquariumwhere I know appreciate more than 80 marine specieswhich has become the great tourist attraction attracting thousands of tourists.

This event represents an excellent opportunity to establish strategic alliances, promote the exchange of knowledge and generate new business opportunities.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Fontur and the Bogotá District Tourism Institute will be present at this event, reaffirming their commitment to the growth and development of tourism in our territory. The presence of these government entities highlights the importance and potential of Santa Marta as a key tourist and business destination in the region.

During the business conference and the presentation breakfastse will provide detailed information on the various tourist attractions in Santa Martalike its beautiful beaches, the imposing Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the Tayrona National Natural Park and its rich cultural history. In addition, the four lines of tourism of the destination will be highlighted, which are, Nature Tourism, Sun and Beach, Cultural and Events Weddings and Conventions and all the projects that are developed in the regionshowing the economic growth and promising prospects for businessmen and entrepreneurs interested in the destination.

Cotelco Magdalena and its organizing partners are committed to strengthening the hotel industry and tourismto continue promoting this industry as a major contributor to economic development for the benefit of the receiving communities of Santa Marta. This event represents an excellent opportunity to establish strategic alliances, promote the exchange of knowledge and generate new business opportunities in a favorable environment.

Omar García, Executive President of Cotelco Magdalena Chaptersays that the union hotel and tourism in Santa Marta and the Department of Magdalena, will be this coming August 10 promoting the formal offer of the city and all the rates for the second semester and the end of the year, with a single purpose, which is that more tourists come from the city of Bogotá, being the most important issuing city for our destination; “We will continue working articulately for the purpose that is more tourists for our destination and the only way is to go out and bring them to Santa Marta, where the doors are always open.”

