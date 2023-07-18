Golden State Warriors, training camp deal per Jerome Robinson

Free agent Jerome Robinson has reached an agreement on a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors.

A former draft pick for the Clippers, Robinson has played with Santa Cruz in the G League for the last two years and will be contending for a vacant roster spot on the Warriors.

