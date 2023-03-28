Home News Boguslaev was informed of the suspicion of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces
News

Boguslaev was informed of the suspicion of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces

by admin
Boguslaev was informed of the suspicion of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces

The ex-president of JSC “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Boguslaev, who is suspected of working for the enemy, was informed of a new suspicion – of obstructing the legal activities of the Defense Forces in favor of the aggressor country.


According to the SBU, in April 2022, Boguslaev received an order from representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the paid transfer of an MI-2 helicopter to the department for combat missions at the front. However, the high-ranking official deliberately blocked the execution of this state order.

For this, Boguslaev ordered his subordinates to disassemble the helicopter into parts and hide the operating documentation for it. Following the manager’s orders, the plant workers removed the blades and disabled the rotorcraft mechanisms that are responsible for the operation of the main rotor.

Based on this fact, the ex-president of JSC “Motor Sich” was additionally notified of the suspicion of obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy.

We will remind that Boguslaev was detained by the SBU in October 2022 together with the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of the enterprise. In addition to suspicion of treason, Boguslaev is also accused of aiding the “DNR”.

SBU photo

109

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  The tips of the American 007 behind the killing of Vladimir Putin's generals

You may also like

USD/JPY: Turned at the last second

The draw has already been carried out and...

Positions found due to the change in road...

Kronstorfer drove for years without a license

The only way to forget beauty. Notes on...

Enterprises that support in the midst of the...

A17 towards Prague closed after an accident in...

Bajrang Dal protests against Taraweeh prayer in a...

Risaraldense at the top of national skateboarding

Diageo boss resigns – new boss has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy