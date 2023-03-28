The ex-president of JSC “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Boguslaev, who is suspected of working for the enemy, was informed of a new suspicion – of obstructing the legal activities of the Defense Forces in favor of the aggressor country.



According to the SBU, in April 2022, Boguslaev received an order from representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the paid transfer of an MI-2 helicopter to the department for combat missions at the front. However, the high-ranking official deliberately blocked the execution of this state order.

For this, Boguslaev ordered his subordinates to disassemble the helicopter into parts and hide the operating documentation for it. Following the manager’s orders, the plant workers removed the blades and disabled the rotorcraft mechanisms that are responsible for the operation of the main rotor.

Based on this fact, the ex-president of JSC “Motor Sich” was additionally notified of the suspicion of obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy.

We will remind that Boguslaev was detained by the SBU in October 2022 together with the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of the enterprise. In addition to suspicion of treason, Boguslaev is also accused of aiding the “DNR”.

SBU photo

