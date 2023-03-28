The product workers often talk about digital products in their podcast, since the team comes from this professional context. Reason enough to invite Bernadette von Wittern, an expert in product management for hardware products. Von Wittern worked for many years as a product manager in medical technology before she ventured into self-employment in 2020 with her company “Product Lounge”.





After Bernadette von Wittern has shared her understanding of product management, Oliver Winter talks to her about the different tasks and responsibilities in the hardware sector. Von Wittern shares the exciting results of a current study that she carried out while revising a product management book. This study provides a good overview of the state of the art for product management in hardware products:

What are the real responsibilities of product managers?

What are typical challenges in day-to-day work?

What makes product managers successful and personally satisfied?

Winter and von Wittern close the episode by going into the salary differences between women and men. As usual, there are tips and tricks to round it off.

Further links to the guest of this episode:

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the blog of the product workers: “Product management for hardware products”.



