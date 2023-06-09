Bolívar Armijos and Linda Romero, one step away from being the second presidential couple registered with the CNE – Diario La Hora

At midnight today the deadline for the Daniel Noboa-Verónica Abad pairing to be challenged expires. According to the CNE, so far his application has not received any objections.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) registered, today June 8, 2023, the second acceptance of a pre-candidacy for the anticipated presidential and legislative elections scheduled for August 20.

This is the presidential binomial made up of Bolívar Armijos and Linda Romero, sponsored by the Friend Movement

Armijos was president of the National Council of Rural Parochial Governments of Ecuador (Conagopare). Romero is a journalist specializing in politics.

The acceptance of the candidacy is carried out in accordance with the Regulations for Internal Democracy of Political Organizations, which in its article 9 states: “The political organization will make the proclamation of the candidacies, and the candidate must accept their nomination before a delegate of the National Coordination Technique of Political Participation of the CNE, in unit of act. The acceptance of the candidacy is a public, express, non-delegable and very personal act”.

The acceptance of the pre-candidacy (which must necessarily be in person) is the first step prior to registration, which can be done online.

The first pairing registered is made up of Daniel Noboa and Verónica Abad. In this case, the two-day period for his candidacy to be challenged expires at midnight today, but according to information from the CNE, his application has not received any objections. Noboa is sponsored by the Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN) alliance, in alliance with the movement People Equality and Democracy.

According to the electoral calendar, registrations expire on June 13.

The pre-candidates who have announced their intention to become President, such as Xavier Hervas, Otto Sonnenholzner, Yaku Pérez, have not yet completed the registration process. (SC)

