Bolivarian Government carries out a great social mega day in the Primero de Mayo sector

Luna announced that in the next few days a paving and lighting plan for the main road will be starting in the community.

Governor Ernesto Luna offers quality care for the inhabitants of the Las Cocuizas parish in the great care mega day.

This Friday, April 21, in the Primero de Mayo sector of the Las Cocuizas parish, the governor of the Monagas state, Ernesto Luna, held a great mega day of attention social for the comprehensive care of more than 20 communities in this parish.

The activity took place at the Primero de Mayo UE “Dr. Jacinto Convit García” where working in synergy for the well-being of the people, all the national, regional and municipal institutions and organizations joined to provide well-being to the families of this town.

The state president reported that these actions are part of the public policies developed by the Bolivarian Government and that the regional government executes in Monagas, deploying in the most vulnerable areas as directed by President Nicolás Maduro.

“With this mega day of medical and social care, we are serving more than 20,000 families that belong to 20 sectors of this parish, with medical care, a sovereign field fair, delivery of medicines, care for people with disabilities, delivery of technical aids, layettes for pregnant women, a day of social and recreational care for children through the El Niño Simón Monagas Regional Foundation, as well as care for pets with the Nevado Mission”.

Luna explained that a total of 32 institutions and organizations of the Bolivarian Government participated in this activity and that they will continue to develop this type of event to bring joy and provide well-being to the population.

The governor also announced that in the coming weeks he will be starting an asphalt paving plan in this town that will benefit 8 transportation routes, as well as the public lighting plan as part of the requests made by the community.

attentions

The benefits registered during this great social mega day were: sale of food, care for infants, pets, delivery of technical aids and layettes for pregnant women, culture and recreation, cardiology consultations, Humanized Childbirth, general and internal medicine, dentistry, screening diabetes, blood pressure measurement, road and food handling certification, care for women with gynecology and abdominal ultrasounds; care for the elderly; talks aimed at students such as early pregnancy and crime prevention, free pharmacy and legal advice.

He gave layettes to pregnant women.
Governor Ernesto Luna offers quality care for the inhabitants of the Las Cocuizas parish in the great care mega day.
With sports and recreational actions, youth enjoy this activity together with the regional president.
People with disabilities are assisted with the delivery of technical aids such as wheelchairs, 4-point canes, crutches, among others.

