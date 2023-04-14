The journalistic media and the social networks should remain much more attentive, and expand the information, on the economic phenomenon that Bolivia is enduring and that, with the known precedents, it may be beginning to live in Colombia under the Leninist premise that what should be destroyed must be destroyed. it works to build a new order on the ashes.

In Bolivia, socialism was introduced when Evo took office in 2006, he nationalized gas and put his country to receive streams of money. However, and without being part of the anti-extractivist horde where Minister Irene and Petro have joined, in Bolivia another well was not drilled or invested in the modernization of the structures. They simply spent all the money that came in.

Today there is no foreign currency with which to carry out all the imports that are required so that the Andean country does not become paralyzed. So much so that President Arce has asked Congress to authorize them to sell the 43 tons of gold from international reserves. There, (as is beginning to happen here) they have begun to use the official lie to evade responsibility and stop the protest that is already palpable in the streets of Bolivian cities.

The Central Bank says that everything is under control but the queues to get dollars were very long at first and then they ended because nobody has the green bills to sell.

In Colombia we have not yet arrived there, but with the current prohibition against new oil and gas wells and the great screw-up of the Tax Reform that killed the goose that laid the golden eggs of tourism and the undeniable desire to pummel the private sector, and especially to all those who are owners, with abusive regulations, cadastral reappraisals and raising the cost of salary contracting to return to the union regime, we are accelerating to be another Bolivia with unemployment, nationalizing pension savings to scare investments and scaring everyone the one who until now could buy his market.

