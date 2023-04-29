Bolzano council approves the report, surplus of 250 million – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 29 – The provincial government of Bolzano has approved the 2022 financial statements. Half of the 2022 administrative surplus will compensate for inflation in the public service. “As an employer, the Province has a responsibility towards its employees,” Governor Arno Kompatscher said in a statement.



The “General report of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano for the financial year 2022” is the basis for the budget adjustment. On Friday 28 April, in an extraordinary session, the Provincial Government approved the bill presented by President Arno Kompatscher. One of the components of this document is the available administrative result, ie the administrative surplus. The funds contained therein can be reused after the approval of the budget adjustment by the Provincial Council, in the summer.



According to the document approved yesterday, around 250 million euros are available as administrative surpluses from the 2022 financial year. “Half of these, i.e. 125 million euros, will be used to offset inflation in the public service. As an employer , the Province has a responsibility towards its employees, in these difficult times”, says the president Arno Kompatscher. These funds will be made available for the ongoing negotiations on the new inter-sector agreement. Among the measures that will be adopted in this context is the one-off payment.



This will be paid in the autumn to employees of the provincial administration, of the school sector and of the Healthcare Company for an amount equal to an additional month’s salary.



“This measure is part of an overall package which is currently under negotiation. In the interests of the employees, it is now important to complete the negotiations quickly, so that the Provincial Administration can continue to develop as an employer attractive work, with secure jobs”, underlines Kompatscher, responsible for Personnel and Finance in the Provincial Government.



(ANSA).

