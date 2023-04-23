BOLZANO FILM FESTIVAL 36 – The winners

Autonomous Province of Bolzano Award for the Best Film and Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano Award for the Best Artistic Performance (in the categories: direction, screenplay, editing, photography, sound, acting and music) of the competition

The international jury composed of Zsuzsanna Kiràly, Beatrice Fiorentino, Bernhard Karl, Anke Leweke and Cyril Schäublin has decided to award GIGI LA LEGGE by Alessandro Comodin as Best Film and VERA by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel as Best Artistic Performance.

The reasons given by the jury are as follows:

How do directors approach reality? What doors do they open to the public on the world? This year’s competition program selection brings together an impressive variety of narrative and visual forms, approaches and strategies that have continually surprised and challenged us in the best ways. In short: we had fun at the cinema.

With minimalist means, the rhythm of a seemingly irrelevant everyday life is captured. With fine laconicism, humorous permeability and surprising situational solutions, the viewer becomes, with every kilometer travelled, a passenger of a great humanistic cinematic narrative.

The award for Best Film goes to GIGI LA LEGGE by Alessandro Comodin.

A biography in the shadow of a cinema legend who finally wants to participate in life. And it is still cinema that accompanies this heroine in her attempts to enter her life. Camera, editing, screenplay, cast and sound form an unobtrusive interaction of all the artistic crafts that we would like to reward.

The prize for the best artistic achievement goes to VERA by Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel.

City of Bolzano Audience Award

The film most voted by the public is SISTERS by Linda Olte

YOUNG JURY Euregio Award (Tyrol, South Tyrol and Trentino)

The prize awarded by the student jury, made up of: Max Lackner, Federica Fenner, Ella Doldi, Alessio Lutzenberger, Ariadne Simmerle, Lucas Mairoser, Océane Larcher, Anna Thaler, Cecilia Sbetti with tutors Arnold Schnötzinger and Maria Rita Lupi goes to IL CERCHIO in Sophie Chiarello.

The reasons given by the jury are as follows:

During this week we had the opportunity to see 6 films in competition at the Bolzano film Festival Bozen. The film that, after intense discussions, we decided to award, is a film that gave us the opportunity to immerse ourselves in an already known world and to make us reflect, guided by spontaneity and naive maturity, on important issues from a point of view often little considered. It is a film in which we have seen ourselves again and which we believe allows us to learn a lot from those who least expect it. We appreciated the simplicity and immediacy of the film as well as the heterogeneity of the characters, the development of their ideas and the evolution of their relationships. We have therefore decided to award the Euregio Young Jury 2023 prize to Sophie Chiarello’s film “The Circle”.

The award-winning film will then be part of the future KINO & SCHULE school program and will be presented in various schools in Bolzano, Innsbruck and Trento in the presence of the director, with moderation in the room made by the children themselves.

Riconoscimento FINAL TOUCH #8 Intense feedback from experts:

Il FINAL TOUCH Cine Chromatix Italy Post-Production Prize e il TRUE COLOURS International Distribution Prize vanno al progetto WIESENWOOD di Jannis Alexander Kiefer.

UNESCO Dolomites Award

The jury of the UNESCO Dolomites Foundation, made up of Walter Angonese (UNESCO Dolomites Foundation), Ingrid Beikircher (AVS), Claudio Sartori (CAI-Alto Adige), Dorothea Vieider (Filmclub) awards the Special Prize dedicated to the UNESCO Dolomites to the film UMBERTO ECO – THE WORLD‘S LIBRARY by Davide Ferrario.

IDM Award Award

The IDM Award goes to SISTERS by Linda Olte.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

In collaboration with the Bolzano Tourist Board, the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Christine A. Maier and Jacopo Quadri during the festival.