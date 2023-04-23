Home » Seattle Kraken lose 1st home playoff game in history – national teams
Playoff hockey in Seattle: Kraken professional Will Borgen checks Logan O’Connor against the gang. © APA / STEPH CHAMBERS

The Seattle Kraken have lost the first home playoff game in their young club history. On Saturday (local time in the USA), the team, which was founded in 2021, was beaten 4: 6 (1: 2, 2: 1, 1: 3) against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche.

The Kraken are 1-2 behind in the best-of-seven series of the North American ice hockey league. The game went into the final third tied 3-3, then Colorado scored twice in a minute and a half. In the closing minutes, Seattle took 31-year-old goaltender Philipp Grubauer off the ice for a sixth fielder. But Colorado made the decision in Seattle’s empty goal.

The duel between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs was marked by several arguments, the Maple Leafs decided the game 4-3 (2-2, 0-1, 1-0) thanks to Morgan Rielly’s winner in overtime itself. The Maple Leafs lead 2-1 in their series, as did the Vegas Golden Knights with a 5-4 (2-1, 2-0, 0-3) win after overtime over the Winnipeg Jets.

The New Jersey Devils also beat the New York Rangers 2-1 (0-0, 1-1, 0-0) after overtime and reduced the series to 1-2.

