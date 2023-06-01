Home » Bono leads Sevilla to crown the European League
Bono leads Sevilla to crown the European League

Bono leads Sevilla to crown the European League
Electronic flag – Rabat

Yassine Bounou, goalkeeper of the Moroccan national team and Spanish club Seville, led his team to crown the European League title, after his brilliance in blocking two penalty kicks in the share of lucky kicks reached by the Italian club Seville and Roma after a positive tie with a goal for his example, which marked the original final match time and extra runs, in a match The summit brought together the two teams at the “Puskas” stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

And the Andalusian team was able to lift the cup for the seventh time in its history, which is a record achieved by the club, as it won the title whenever it reached the final, achieving the full mark.

The match witnessed the participation of Moroccans Yassine Bounou and Youssef Al-Nusairi, who played the full minutes of the match.

The confrontation started with Seville’s control without posing a danger to goalkeeper Rui Patricio. On the other hand, Roma relied on counter-attacks, and almost changed the result after a shot from Leonardo Spinazzola in the 11th minute, had it not been for the wonderful save from Bono.

Roma remained dependent on counterattacks, and succeeded in scoring one of them, announcing the first goal in the match, carrying the signature of Argentine Paulo Dybala in the 34th minute.

