by admin
Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali

Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou suffered a serious injury during his team’s match, Seville, against Almeria, in the 25th round of the Spanish League, as a result of which he left the field in the 37th minute.

Yassin Bono was injured within the 33rd minute, after he collided with Almeria defender Xherdan Babic and his teammate Alex Tellis, in a joint ball that the goalkeeper tried to remove, but he fell directly to the ground in pain.

Andalusian club coach Jorge Sampaoli had to involve Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic to complete the interview instead of Bono, who was rushed to hospital.

It is worth noting that the possibility of Yassine Bounou’s absence due to injury will constitute a painful blow to national voter Walid Regragui, who hopes that all the important pillars of the Atlas Lions will be present during the friendly matches against Brazil and Peru this month.

