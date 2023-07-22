Home » Bono’s value is 12 million euros
News

Bono’s value is 12 million euros

by admin
Bono’s value is 12 million euros

Hespress Sport Photo: Hesport Archives – Abdullah Al-AlawiSaturday 22 July 2023 – 13:24

The management of the Paris Saint-Germain football team made a preliminary offer to the Spanish club Seville, in order to include Moroccan international Yassine Bounou.

And the French website “Foot Mercato” stated that the Parisian team offered 12 million euros in addition to incentives, noting that Seville is asking for 15 million euros with 3 million as incentives.

The same source stressed that the Paris offer came in response to a personal request from his new Spanish coach, Luis Enrique.

The French website confirmed that negotiations are still ongoing between the Paris Saint-Germain and Seville administrations to resolve the Bono file.

The same source highlighted that the protector of the “Atlas Lions” den is the focus of interest for major European clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Inter Milan, in addition to Saudi clubs.

Seville, Paris Saint-Germain, Yassine Bono

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

See also  constant drop in petrol and diesel at the pump

You may also like

Energy debt in Boulevard de las Rosas exceeds...

Doctor killed in attack at psychiatric center in...

Iraqi Christian..! Written by // Qasim Hawal

the national agreement

Accident in Hamburg-Horn: man rams house wall with...

Ashura fireworks… imminent danger! – OujdaCity

Finerio Connect will strengthen management in the country

Queer in Berlin – DW – July 22,...

Korea A match opponents Zambia and Haiti lose...

Rec in the streets: A day honoring the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy