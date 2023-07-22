The Ukrainian Military’s Counter-Offensive Expected to Intensify, Says President Zelensky

Title: Ukrainian President Zelensky Promises Accelerated Counter-Offensive Despite Initial Hurdles

Subtitle: President Zelensky discusses challenges and progress in ongoing military operation

[Ukraine] – In a speech at the Aspen security forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the public, expressing confidence in the acceleration of the country’s counter-offensive against Russian-backed separatists. Zelensky attributed the slow start of the operation to delayed launch, insufficient ammunition, and lack of equipment and training. Despite these obstacles, Zelensky assured his fellow citizens that progress was being made.

Having originally planned to commence the counter-offensive in the spring, Zelensky acknowledged that the government had encountered setbacks due to the unavailability of ammunition and properly trained brigades. “Because we started a bit late, it can be said, and it is the truth, shared by all the experts, that Russia was given time to mine all our land and build various lines of defense,” the President explained.

To ensure the safety of Ukrainian military personnel and prevent equipment losses, Zelensky emphasized the cautious approach adopted by the forces. The President expressed the nation’s determination to resolve the conflict without sacrificing the lives of their soldiers and equipment. “We didn’t want to lose our people, our personnel, and our military, we didn’t want to lose equipment, and for that reason, they were very careful with offensive actions,” he stated.

However, Zelensky also announced an upcoming acceleration of relevant actions, indicating that progress in clearing mined fields was underway. “We are getting closer to a time where the relevant actions can be accelerated because we are already going through some mining sites and we are clearing these areas,” the President confirmed.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly commented on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, suggesting that the West was disappointed with its results. Putin referred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, by its Russian name, and implied that Western supporters of Ukraine were dissatisfied with the progress being made.

As the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine continues to strain relations between Russia and Ukraine, Zelensky’s remarks offer a glimpse into the challenges faced by the Ukrainian military. This update from President Zelensky provides hope that the counter-offensive will gain momentum and bring the region closer to a peaceful resolution.

