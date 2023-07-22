July Festivities in the United States: Celebrating Independence Day and More

Title: Celebrating July in the United States: Fun-filled Holidays and Festivities

Throughout the world, holidays bring forth a sense of celebration and recognition of important historical events or influential figures. Similarly, the United States has its fair share of holidays, including 11 federal holidays. July, in particular, holds significance as it not only marks a day off for many Americans but also hosts various festivities. Let’s delve into the holidays celebrated in the United States during July.

The only holiday celebrated nationwide in July is Independence Day, observed on July 4th. Independence Day commemorates the country’s declaration of independence from British rule in 1776. This year’s celebration has already passed, with Americans coming together to enjoy fireworks displays, cookouts, parades, and various patriotic events on this historic day.

Aside from Independence Day, the month of July offers numerous festivities worth noting. Here are some lesser-known celebrations for different interests and causes:

1. World Bronchiectasis Day (July 1)

2. International Joke Day (July 1)

3. Battle of Gettysburg Commemoration (July 1)

4. National Postal Worker Day (July 1)

5. International Day of Cooperatives (July 1)

6. Bobby Bonilla Day (July 1)

7. Civil Rights Act (July 2)

8. World UFO Day (July 2)

9. National Wildland Firefighter Day (July 2)

10. I Forgot Day (July 2)

The list continues with various other peculiar observances, embracing National Compliment Your Mirror Day, National Bikini Day, National Addicts Day, National Workaholics Day, International Kissing Day, National Fried Chicken Day, Global Forgiveness Day, World Chocolate Day, and many more.

As we look ahead, it’s worth mentioning the holidays the United States will be looking forward to celebrate in 2023. Some of the upcoming holidays include Labor Day on September 4, Columbus Day on October 9, Veterans Day on November 10, Thanksgiving on November 23, and Christmas Day on December 25.

In the United States, July brings about numerous reasons to celebrate, evoking a sense of patriotism, fun, and acknowledgment of diverse causes and historical events. While Independence Day remains the most prominent celebration, the extensive list of July festivities offers an opportunity for individuals to engage in various activities that resonate with their interests and passions. As we move ahead, Americans can look forward to upcoming holidays and the joyous celebrations they bring.

