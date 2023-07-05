Home » Stocks: compounders plus AI fantasy – these 11 stocks deliver the perfect mix
Business

Stocks: compounders plus AI fantasy – these 11 stocks deliver the perfect mix

by admin
Stocks: compounders plus AI fantasy – these 11 stocks deliver the perfect mix

Compounders, also known as “long-distance runners” or “marathon shares”, create double-digit annual returns over the long term. These companies manage to generate stable profits over decades and constantly reinvent themselves – keeping the growth story intact.

Now, however, this idea has been developed further. It works like this: Mix the two lucrative stock trends compounder and artificial intelligence – and you have a new – probably even more lucrative – class of stock.

But can that work? Which titles actually combine both characteristics?

See also  Tesla Cybertruck: How it could change the automotive market

You may also like

Theme funds are unsuccessful, but not the devil’s...

Musk-Zuckerberg, here’s how much money they collected in...

EU ready to withdraw from the Energy Charter...

Parcels: The Post Office’s 31.5 kg problem

The Gasoline Price Gap: How the Weakening Dollar...

Kia Picanto, the photos of the new series

Yen Rises Amid Intervention Warnings and U.S. Holiday,...

Parties – Frei calls for “self-discipline” for the...

Nutriscore, the traffic light label is losing support...

The best brokers for ESG investors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy