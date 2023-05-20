Book fair, the “plural world” of Rubbettino – Calabria

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MAY 19 – Rubbettino takes part in the XXXV Turin International Book Fair with a “manifesto stand”. “The visual, developed by the creative team of the publishing house – says a press release – wants to symbolize the fragmentation of the world we are living in, in which the optimism of globalization has given way to the desire for power of distinct identities that conflict between them, and unfortunately not only on a cultural level. A stand that however also wants to reaffirm that culture can never be declined in the singular but arises from the synthesis of polycentric and multifaceted visions of the world and of reality”.

A presence, that of Rubbettino at the Turin exhibition, which aims not to go unnoticed: 60 square meters of stand, more than 3,500 volumes on display and its own space for events and presentations. There will be 26 scheduled appointments. The presentation, on Saturday at 1 pm, of the book of the “memoir” of the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Roccella, “A radical family”, which reconstructs, together with a piece of family history, also a section of the political history of our country. Her father, Franco Roccella, was one of the founders of the Radical Party.

Particular attention is then paid to the world of young people and sports with the presentation, on Thursday at 6 pm, of the book “L’invincibile estate” by Claudio Donatelli, athletic trainer of the national football team, and Annalisa Nicastro. Among the participants in the meeting, organized in memory of Gianluca Vialli, the former player and now commentator and sports manager Massimo Mauro who, together with Vialli, founded a non-profit organization engaged in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Patrizia Panico, ex Fiorentina player and today coach of the same team.

Albania is the guest of honor at this edition of the show. And in recent years Rubbettino has devoted considerable space in its catalog to the literary production of the Land of Eagles.

Among the novelties that will be presented in preview at the Salone there is the book by Giuseppe Aloe “Le cose di prima”, a bildungsroman that investigates the difficult age of adolescence, and the new edition of the novel by the late Giuseppe Occhiato, ” The Last Mistake”. There will be numerous presentations of non-fiction books, especially on political and economic subjects. Among these “Family Business: building a sustainable future”, a book on family businesses in which, among others, Giuseppe Lavazza will take part, who will tell the story of his historic family business, an international leader in the production of coffee. With him, to tell their family stories, there will be Alfredo De Massis, Giovanna Gregori, Maurizio Sella and Salvatore Tomaselli.