books for innovation — Enterprises

Kicks off on Thursday 25 May 2023 (at 5.30pm online) Bookcrossing heroes. The cycle of meetings dedicated to the presentation and meeting with the authors of books on innovation. An event designed for the community of innovators of Emilia Romagna region.

These are five online meetings, from May to October 2023, on topics of interest to all those involved in innovation, across all roles, technical-scientific or business fields, for those who work in public, private but also for those who work in consultancy and in the free profession.

A comparison on innovation

The aim is to promote moments of learning and updating with speakers of undisputed professionalism but also to fuel an open, informal and above all passionate discussion on the topics proposed with those who want to participate.

The first appointment (May 25, 2023 at 5.30 pm) is with Paul Lombardi, open innovation manager and data scientist specializing in programs to help companies and governments innovate with the same logic as a startup. He founded and directed the accelerator TechPeaks, in Trent. He will present his book: Startup program design (book card).

> The dedicated page with all the appointments and information on the authors and books

> Sign up for the first meeting