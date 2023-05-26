You only create problems for me, I never earned a euro from you

Daniele Dal Moro loses patience and rails against the fans who, for months now, have been supporting him also by virtue of his love story with Oriana Marzoli: “I’ve never received a single euro from you, you only give me problems”.

Daniele Dal Moro loses his temper and, a few hours from the moment when part of the fans “Ories” they gave him and his girlfriend Oriana Marzoli a trip to Venice, publishes a harsh outburst addressed to those who support him. An outburst that, according to some, would be unmotivated and full of ingratitude. According to others, however, the excessive invasiveness of the fans would have triggered Dal Moro’s harsh reaction.

The outburst of Daniele Dal Moro

“The thing that annoys me the most is that you not only create problems for me with Oriana but, consequently, also at work. Which is very important to me unlike your bullshit!”, wrote Daniele in the first of a sequence of tweets addressed to the Orieles, “Also because I remind you that it was YOU who got me disqualified. And I don’t care who says: but it wasn’t us, not everyone is like that, they are haters…The only one who paid is me. And mo ‘you went to f ** o! Bye”. Still enraged, but without going into the merits of the reasons for his annoyance, Oriana Marzoli’s partner added:

It being understood that if I wanted to close a relationship I could do it without problems since you don’t feed me, on the contrary… You only create problems for me. The GF is over and I, as always, do whatever the f**k I want! I meant that the only thing that brought “the couple” into my pocket in the media was getting me disqualified. I know there are some really nice people out there too and clearly these tweets aren’t aimed at the ‘healthy’ side. I didn’t think I needed to elaborate on this.

Daniele Dal Moro to the fans: “I don’t owe you anything!”

“I remind you that I am not a new entry in the television world, nor in the media ships. I don’t need to have anyone explain shit to me. I’m only sorry because as always, even those who don’t deserve it pay. But in the end it’s kind of what happened to me!”, he added and then concluded, “In all these years I have never received a single euro from you! You have to explain to me what the fuck do I owe you?!? You have to explain to me what I do with followers?! No, because it escapes me. The truth is that from now on I will only use social media to make money. In the end it’s the only correct way!”.