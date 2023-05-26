Home » China – Chinese special envoy to Ukraine visits Moscow
Business

China – Chinese special envoy to Ukraine visits Moscow

by admin
China – Chinese special envoy to Ukraine visits Moscow

Li Hui (4th from right) during consultations in Kiev Image: AFP

Chinese special envoy for Ukraine Li Hui is expected in Moscow on Friday. Among other things, he will meet Foreign Minister Lavrov. Li’s job is to seek a political solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Chinese special envoy for Ukraine Li Hui is expected in Moscow on Friday. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced that he would hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his deputy Mikhail Galusin. Li had previously traveled to Kiev and Berlin, among other places, as part of a trip to Europe. Beijing has tasked him with finding a political solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Li used to be ambassador to Moscow. China and Russia have expanded diplomatic and economic ties since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Beijing also refuses to condemn the Russian military operation in the neighboring country. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with the Chinese envoy last week that Kiev would not accept a solution that included the “loss of territories”.

HOME PAGE

See also  Innisfree store shrinks Korean makeup and falls into "cold thinking"_品牌_茉莉_市场

You may also like

Resolution 24 of 05/22/2023 – Recruitment of a...

Berlin – News: Berlin Carnival of Cultures is...

Merger Credit Suisse and Ubs, green light from...

Possible wealth bubble: What will become of wealth...

Emilia flood, Bonaccini will not be commissioner: today...

TV bonus 2023, up to 100 euro discount...

Nvidia, AMD, TSMC – This chip alternative is...

Generali, 100 million in damages for the flood...

The “ghost” of the Fed’s interest rate hike...

Sunhat: This start-up wants to combat greenwashing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy