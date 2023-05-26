China – Chinese special envoy to Ukraine visits Moscow

Chinese special envoy for Ukraine Li Hui is expected in Moscow on Friday. Among other things, he will meet Foreign Minister Lavrov. Li’s job is to seek a political solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Chinese special envoy for Ukraine Li Hui is expected in Moscow on Friday. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced that he would hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his deputy Mikhail Galusin. Li had previously traveled to Kiev and Berlin, among other places, as part of a trip to Europe. Beijing has tasked him with finding a political solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Li used to be ambassador to Moscow. China and Russia have expanded diplomatic and economic ties since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Beijing also refuses to condemn the Russian military operation in the neighboring country. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with the Chinese envoy last week that Kiev would not accept a solution that included the “loss of territories”.

HOME PAGE